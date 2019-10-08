|
The Rev. J.R. Warren, Jr.
Candler - The Rev. Manson "J.R." Warren, Jr., 86, passed away on Monday, October 7, 2019, at the CarePartners Solace Center.
A Buncombe Co. native, J.R. was a son of the late Otis and Bessie Harris Warren. He was also preceded in death by his sisters, Neva Jo and Carol Lee, and brother, Harrison.
Rev. Warren proudly served his country in the U.S. Army during the Korean Conflict. He later graduated from Fruitland Baptist Bible College and pastored Davis Chapel Baptist Church in Marshall for over 40 years.
Rev. Warren is survived by his wife of 65 years, Betty Lou Morris Warren; daughters, Renée Bryson and Cheyenne Warren; sons, Andy Warren (Rhonda), Michael Warren (Teresa) and David Warren (Susan); sisters, Kitty O'Kelley and Wanda Coffey; brother, Dean Warren; and several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren.
The funeral service for Rev. Warren will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday in the chapel of Groce Funeral Home on Patton Ave. The Revs. Dean Rice, John David Gipe, and Steve Plemmons will officiate. Interment with military honors will follow at Piney Mountain United Methodist Church Cemetery. His nephews will serve as pallbearers with Mr. Lowell Miller serving as an honorary pallbearer.
His family will receive friends from 6:00 to 8:00 Thursday evening at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, his family asks that memorials be made to Davis Chapel Baptist Church, 217 Big Branch Rd., Marshall, NC 28753.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Oct. 8 to Oct. 9, 2019