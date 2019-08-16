Services
Groce Funeral Home
1401 Patton Avenue
Asheville, NC 28806
(828) 252-3535
Graveside service
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
11:00 AM
Oak Hill United Methodist Church Cemetery
Juanita Jackson Miller


1925 - 2019
Juanita Jackson Miller Obituary
Juanita Jackson Miller

Asheville - Juanita Jackson Miller, age 93, died August 11, 2019.

A native of Buncombe Co., she was a daughter of the late Major Bynum Jackson and Pearl Cook Jackson. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Robert Lee Miller, sisters Thelma Godfrey, Christine Turbyfill, Lois Godfrey, Frances Boone, and brothers Roscoe Jackson and Ben Jackson.

Surviving are her sons, Terry Lee Miller and Robert Dennis Miller; six grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and sisters Ruth Brooks and Jennie Lee Lawing.

Graveside services for Mrs. Miller will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday at the Oak Hill United Methodist Church Cemetery, with Rev. Judy Shook officiating. Family viewing will be at Groce Funeral Home on Patton Avenue at 10:00 a.m., prior to the graveside service.

The online memorial is available at www.grocefuneralhome.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on Aug. 16, 2019
