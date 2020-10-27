Juanita Jones Holcombe Sweet
Candler - Juanita Jones Holcombe Sweet, affectionately called "Weedie" by her family and close friends, passed away peacefully at home on Sunday, October 25, 2020. She was 86 years old.
Juanita was the daughter of the late James Paul Jones and Nellie Irene Butler Jones. She was born on the Biltmore Estate and has been a lifelong resident of Asheville and Candler. She was an office worker and key punch operator with Biltmore Dairy Farm and IBM before devoting her life to raising three great children. She attended Biltmore High School and UNC Asheville where she earned her BS degree in Science.
Juanita had been active all her life. She was a cub scout den mother, a softball coach and cheer leading coach at Venable Community Center and Hominy Valley Youth League. She was a champion bowler, bowling in the Bowling League for 14 years. She loved to garden and spent every available minute taking care of her flowers.
She had been active in her church. She was the church secretary at Forge Valley Baptist Church and volunteered with the Food Pantry and Baptism Committee at Fletcher First Baptist Church.
She is preceded in death by her late husband of 45 years, Henry Eddy Holcombe, Sr. and her brother, Paul Martin Jones.
She was currently married to her childhood sweetheart, James Raymond Sweet (Jimmy), for 11 years. In addition, she is survived by her brother, Cecil Jones; her sisters, Shelby Stines, Doris Ann Haney and husband Charles Haney, Natalie Meece and Linda Kay Waycaster; her sons, Henry Holcombe, Jr. and wife Diana, and Steven Holcombe; her daughter, Cheryl Claiborne and husband Dr. Bill Claiborne; three grandchildren, Brittany Byers and husband Daniel, Lindsay Edwards and husband Robbie and Taylor Shope and husband Colby; and five great-grandchildren, Kippen Byers, Ridge Byers, Emaleigh Edwards, Jackson Edwards and Lainey Shope, as well as many wonderful nephews and nieces.
Juanita was a thoughtful, sweet lady who was always ready to help others. She is greatly loved and will be missed very much.
Her body will lie in repose with the family present from 10:00 a.m. - 12:00 noon Wednesday at Trinity Baptist Church, 216 Shelburne Road, Asheville, followed by a Celebration of Her Life beginning at 12:00. The Rev. Dr. Ralph Sexton and Pastors Roy Waldroup and Charlie Glover will officiate and interment will follow at Forest Lawn Memorial Park.
Face masks and social distancing will be required inside the church. The service will be live-streamed at www.tbcasheville.org
.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Fletcher First Baptist Church Backpack Ministry, 5 Cane Creek Road, Fletcher, NC 28732.
The on-line register is available at GroceFuneralHome.com
.