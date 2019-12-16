|
Juanita Pearl Prather Chiles
Juanita Pearl Prather Chiles, 77, was escorted to her eternal home on Friday, December 13, 2019 under Hospice Care in Smyrna, GA. Juanita was born on March 3rd, 1942, to Edward and Christine Prather in Louisville, KY as the little sister to Patsy Heckel (Charlie) and Betty Huckleberry (Bill) and later big sister to "Eddie"(Sharon) Prather, who lovingly referred to her as "Nita".
She was a proud graduate of Dupont Manual High School and attended Western Kentucky University until she met and married the one love of her life, John W. Chiles, Sr. who raised two children with her in Tampa: John W. Chiles, Jr. (Ruth) and Lynn Elizabeth Bailey (Greg).
Always a highlight of Juanita's life were the sweet times and proud moments with these six grandchildren: Jason Chiles of Marietta, GA, Margaret (Paul) Holcomb, of Tampa, John (Megan Brose), III of Atlanta, GA., Christian Chiles of Marietta, GA., Parker (Jena Lancaster) Bailey of Colorado Springs, CO, and John Garren (Savannah Oneacre), of Cameron, NC. In February of 2017, Juanita became a great-grandmother to Emerson Lane Bailey of Colorado Springs. Juanita was also very blessed with 14 nieces, nephews, and many great-nieces and great-nephews.
She worked at Sprint Publishing in Tampa and retired from Sprint in Bristol, Tennessee where she and her "honey" enjoyed his last year of life in the East Tennessee mountains together. After retirement, she moved near her daughter in Canton, NC, enjoyed working part-time at Hallmark and became an active member of Pole Creek Baptist Church. These last years, Juanita settled near her son in Smyrna, Georgia, where Chris Bernaski of Kosta and Florence Bailey quickly became like an extended family. For those who would like to make a donation in her memory, we suggest a donation to the of WNC or to Pole Creek Baptist Church, Candler NC.
The family would be honored to have you celebrate her life with them at Blount and Curry Funeral Home at Garden of Memories in Tampa, FL. on Thursday, December 19th. Receiving of friends from 9:00 AM with a service beginning at 11:00. Burial will follow at Myrtle Hill Memorial Park.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Dec. 16 to Dec. 17, 2019