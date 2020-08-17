Juanita Penland KilbyBlack Mountain - Juanita Penland Kilby, 91, of Black Mountain passed away Saturday, August 15, 2020.Mrs. Kilby was born October 7, 1928 in Buncombe County where she was a lifelong resident.Mrs. Kilby is preceded in death by her parents, Emory and Nettie York Penland; husband, Louie Kilby; son, Ray Kilby and several brothers and sisters.She is survived by her sons, Michael and Kenneth Kilby; four grandchildren and five great grandchildren.A private graveside service will be held at Mountain View Baptist Church Cemetery.In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Four Seasons Hospice, 571 S. Allen Rd., Flat Rock, NC 28731, Premier Home Healthcare, 1550 Hendersonville Rd., Suite 210, Asheville, NC 28803 or Buncombe Council on Aging, 46 Sheffield Circle, Asheville, NC 28803.Harwood Home for Funerals & Cremation Services is assisting the family.