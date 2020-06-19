Juanita Stamey
Juanita Stamey

Canton - Canton- Today on Wednesday, June 17, 2020, Heaven gained another beautiful angel and a very special lady, Juanita Messer Stamey.

A receiving of friends and visitation will be held at Crawford / Ray Funeral Home in Canton from 2:00 to 3:00 pm on Saturday, June 20, 2020. A graveside funeral service to celebrate the life of Juanita will immediately follow at 3:30 pm at Crawford / Ray Memorial Gardens in Clyde with Pastor Chris Willett and Pastor Darryl Messer officiating. Serving as pallbearers are Darryl Messer, Darren Messer, Doug Messer, and David Owen. Please join us in rejoicing our mama's wonderful life. In her honor, we ask that everyone wear something red as this was her favorite color.

Crawford / Ray Funeral Home is in charge of the Journey Home for our wonderful wife, Mama, Nanny, and sister.






Published in Asheville Citizen-Times from Jun. 19 to Jun. 20, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Crawford / Ray Funeral Home
1 North Main Street
Canton, NC 28716
828-648-3535
