Jud Ammons
August 27, 1935 - October 18, 2020
Justus Murray Ammons died peacefully on Sunday, October 18, 2020, at the age of 85. He was a much-loved father, grandfather and husband who spent his life building places to help others.
Jud was quick to tell a joke and a story, usually using his own dictionary of "Jud-isms." A respected developer and businessman, he believed in dreaming big, working hard, and taking risks. But most of all, he loved God and his family, including his late wife, JoEllen, their four children and their 13 grandchildren.
Jud grew up on a farm in Western North Carolina, where sharecropping and plowing gardens shaped what he called his "country boy" work ethic. At N.C. State, he dabbled in his first entrepreneurial pursuits, including selling books, starting a laundry pickup business and working as an engineer for the State of North Carolina, all on top of college classes (and while holding presidency of FarmHouse Fraternity). He also met his wife, Jo Ellen, a Meredith Angel, and they were married in 1957 in Monroe, NC.
They spent their early married years traveling the world while Jud served in the U.S. Air Force and then worked as department head with CP&L. In the mid-'60s, the Ammons settled in Raleigh and Jud founded Ammons Construction Company. As a real estate developer, Jud built, owned and operated major subdivisions, day care facilities, golf course communities, industrial parks, retirement communities and shopping centers from the mountains to the coast. He sincerely cared about what he was doing and about the people he was building for, no matter the project.
Jud was a savvy businessman, although he claimed it was "common sense." Encouraged by seniors in his church — and because he "didn't want his mother-in-law to move in," he always joked — Jud developed Springmoor Retirement Community in North Raleigh. The community is the cornerstone of Greystone and pioneered the concept of a planned urban development incorporating amenities that allow residents to live, work, play, worship and go to school in a cohesive community. In 2000, he wrote a book named for his life motto, "Don't Wish You Had, Be Glad You Did."
Jud's happiest days were those spent with his children: Andy Ammons (Jan), David Ammons (Leigh), Alma Hoffmann (John), and Jeff Ammons (Beth) who all live in the Triangle, and 13 grandchildren.
Decades ago, he coached basketball, soccer and football; more recently, he kept a list of grandchildren's sports and activities schedules in his back pocket, filling nights and weekends to the brim to make it to as many games, recitals and performances as possible. (He once made it to three different high school football games in a single evening.) Grandpa's larger-than-life personality and no-nonsense wisdom will be deeply missed.
Always driven by the desire to meet the needs of the people of Raleigh, Jud served in leadership on the Wake County Planning Commission, Raleigh Greenway Commission, Raleigh City Task Force and Raleigh Bicentennial Commission. He was president and board member of the Raleigh-Wake County Home Builders Association and director of the National Association of Home Builders. In 2011, he was inducted into the Raleigh Hall of Fame. He and JoEllen helped found Greystone Baptist Church, where he served as deacon, Sunday School teacher and trustee. He served on several legislative study commissions, as a member of the Raleigh volunteer fire department and as a trustee of Mars Hill College in his hometown. Jud also loved raising champion beagles and was inducted into the Brace Beagling Hall of Fame.
Jud and JoEllen were generous philanthropists and benefactors of Mars Hill College, Meredith College, N.C. State and the Salvation Army and Baptist Children's Homes of North Carolina.
Jud is also survived by his brother, Woody Ammons.
Jud was preceded in death by his parents Alma and Woodson Ammons; his sisters, Dorothy Sue Ammons, Rachel Roberts, Geneva Maney; and his brothers, Roy Ammons and Lawrence Ammons.
A small, private family service will be held Nov. 25. Funeral live-streaming is being arranged and details will be posted in the coming weeks on Brown-Wynne Funeral Home's website (brownwynneraleigh.com
).
In lieu of flowers, please consider giving in Jud's honor to Baptist Children's Homes of North Carolina, the Springmoor Endowment, or Greystone Baptist Church.
Arrangements by Brown-Wynne Funeral Home, 300 Saint Mary's St., Raleigh, NC.