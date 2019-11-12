Services
Harwood Home For Funerals
208 W State St
Black Mountain, NC 28711
(828) 669-2977
Visitation
Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019
6:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Celebration of Life
Following Services
Graveside service
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
11:00 AM
Forest Lawn Memorial Park
Judith Ann Holcombe


1944 - 2019
Judith Ann Holcombe Obituary
Judith Ann Holcombe

Horse Shoe - Judith Ann Holcombe, 75, of Horse Shoe, passed away Monday, November 11, 2019.

Mrs. Holcombe was born June 12, 1944 in Buncombe County.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Darvis and Ruby Summey; and sister, Willa Mae Roberts.

Judith is survived by her husband of 40 years, Lonnie Holcombe; daughter, Lynn Ingle (Daniel); son, Dennis Shipman; grandchildren, Abigail, Lleyton and Isaac Shipman, and Bethaney and Colton Ingle; and great granddaughter, Amelia Paige Ingle.

The family will receive friends Thursday, November 14, 2019 from 6:00 to 7:00pm at Harwood Home for Funerals. A Celebration of Life service will immediately follow with Chaplain Gerard Smith officiating.

A graveside service will be held Friday, November 15, 2019 at 11:00am at Forest Lawn Memorial Park.

Harwood Home for Funerals is assisting the family. www.harwoodhomeforfunerals.com
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Nov. 12 to Nov. 13, 2019
