Judith Boyd Pruett
Asheville - Judith Boyd Pruett, 80, peacefully passed away on Sunday, August 9, 2020. She was surrounded by the love of her family.
A native of Buncombe Co., Judy was the daughter of the late Rexford and Doris Lee Johnson Boyd. She was also preceded in death by her brother, Rexford "Sonny" Boyd, Jr., and by her former husband and lifelong friend, Willis Hall Pruett, Jr.
Surviving are her daughters, Amy Rickman (Rick), and Jill Earley (Mark); grandchildren, Amber Reini (Asa), Austin Earley, and Avery Earley.
Judy was a loving mother and beloved Nana. She will be remembered for her smiling eyes and sweet personality. Her humor and genuine concern for others will be greatly missed. Her family will treasure the memories they have of her delicious cooking, thoughtful gift giving and special touches on birthdays. She truly exemplified the attributes of the Fruit of the Holy Spirit - Galatians 5:22-23.
The memorial service for Mrs. Pruett will be held at 4:00 p.m. on Sunday, September 6, in the Patton Avenue chapel of Groce Funeral Home. Attendance will be limited to 50 individuals and a mask/facial covering will be required. Private interment will take place at Green Hills Cemetery at a later date.
