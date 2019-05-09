|
Judith "Judi" Pruitt
Flat Rock - Judith "Judi" Pruitt, age 74, of Flat Rock formerly of Weaverville, died Tuesday, May 7, 2019.
Mrs. Pruitt was born September 19, 1944 in New Bern, NC to the late Paul and Louise Field; she was a resident of WNC for 74 years. She was a graduate of Stetson University of DeLand, FL and an educator most of her career. Judi has played the piano since the age of 3, and played the piano at Barnardsville Baptist Church for several years. In addition to her parents she was also preceded in death by her husband, Jim "Sonny" Pruitt who died in 2015.
Surviving are her daughters, Janet Hoopaugh and husband Bryan of Williston, FL, and Janie Foster and husband Dustan of Saluda, NC; grandchildren, Stephen and Erin Hoopaugh and Bailey Foster.
Her funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, May 10, 2019 in the Chapel of West Funeral Home, 17 Merrimon Ave., Weaverville. Reverend Jim Hooper will officiate. Burial will be in W.C. State Veterans Cemetery, Black Mountain.
The family will receive friends 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. prior to the service at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, those desiring to make a memorial contribution are encouraged to consider Elizabeth House, 581 S. Allen Rd, Flat Rock, NC 28731.
Judi's family would like to express a special thank you to all the doctors and staff at Elizabeth House for all the love and care given.
For those who desire, condolences may be offered to the family under Mrs. Pruitt's obituary at www.WestFamilyFuneralServices.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on May 9, 2019