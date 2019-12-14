Services
West Funeral Home
17 Merrimon Avenue
Weaverville, NC 28787
(828) 645-3011
Resources
More Obituaries for Judy Lunsford
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Judy Bradley Lunsford


1939 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Judy Bradley Lunsford Obituary
Judy Bradley Lunsford

WEAVERVILLE - Judy Bradley Lunsford, age 80, of Weaverville, died Friday, December 13, 2019.

Judy was born July 17, 1939 in Buncombe County to the late Thomas Elmore and Dorothy Swann Bradley. She lived in Buncombe County all of her life and was a 1957 graduate of North Buncombe High School. Judy attended the Salvation Army. She grew up in the Pleasant Grove community and attended Pleasant Grove Union Church where she was later married. She enjoyed painting, gardening, and was an avid reader. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by a brother, Thomas A. Bradley and her husband, Paul G. Lunsford who died in 2013.

Surviving are her sisters, Barbara Jenkins and husband Arthur, Kay Bradburn Manning and husband Willie and Hope Ward; also numerous nieces and nephews.

The family will greet friends 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., Monday prior to the funeral in the fellowship hall.

Her funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Monday, December 16, 2019 in Pleasant Grove Union Church. Rev. Ray Bailey and Rev. Skip Gillikin will officiate. Burial will follow in West Memorial Park with Rev. Rick Johnson officiating.

For those who desire, condolences may be offered to the family under Mrs. Lunsford's obituary at www.WestFamilyFuneralServices.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Dec. 14 to Dec. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Judy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -