Judy Bradley Lunsford
WEAVERVILLE - Judy Bradley Lunsford, age 80, of Weaverville, died Friday, December 13, 2019.
Judy was born July 17, 1939 in Buncombe County to the late Thomas Elmore and Dorothy Swann Bradley. She lived in Buncombe County all of her life and was a 1957 graduate of North Buncombe High School. Judy attended the Salvation Army. She grew up in the Pleasant Grove community and attended Pleasant Grove Union Church where she was later married. She enjoyed painting, gardening, and was an avid reader. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by a brother, Thomas A. Bradley and her husband, Paul G. Lunsford who died in 2013.
Surviving are her sisters, Barbara Jenkins and husband Arthur, Kay Bradburn Manning and husband Willie and Hope Ward; also numerous nieces and nephews.
The family will greet friends 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., Monday prior to the funeral in the fellowship hall.
Her funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Monday, December 16, 2019 in Pleasant Grove Union Church. Rev. Ray Bailey and Rev. Skip Gillikin will officiate. Burial will follow in West Memorial Park with Rev. Rick Johnson officiating.
For those who desire, condolences may be offered to the family under Mrs. Lunsford's obituary at www.WestFamilyFuneralServices.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Dec. 14 to Dec. 15, 2019