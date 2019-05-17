Services
Jackson Funeral Service & Crematory
1101 Greenville Hwy
Hendersonville, NC 28792
(828) 693-4261
Visitation
Saturday, May 18, 2019
4:30 PM - 5:30 PM
Funeral service
Saturday, May 18, 2019
5:30 PM
Judy Chandler Holcombe Obituary
Judy Chandler Holcombe

Fairview - Judy Chandler Holcombe, age 73, passed away Wednesday, May 15, 2019.

She was a native of Buncombe County and was the daughter of the late John and Evelyn Hensley Chandler and was also preceded in death by a brother, Charles Chandler.

Judy enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren.

She is survived by her loving husband of 40 years, James M. "Jimmy" Holcombe; two sons, John Bloomfield and his wife Chastity of Dana and Mark Bloomfield and his wife Angie of Fletcher; two grandsons, Brandon and Chandler Bloomfield; one granddaughter, Brittany Gordon; a great-granddaughter, Willow; a brother, Tommy Chandler of Weaverville and her four legged children, Luke and Lucy.

The family will receive friends 4:30 PM to 5:30 PM Saturday, May 18th at Jackson Funeral Service. A Service will follow with Rev. Phillip Capell officiating.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to King's Grove Baptist Church, 517 Oleta Road, Hendersonville, North Carolina, 28792.

Condolence cards may be sent to the family [email protected] or PO Box 945, Hendersonville, NC 28793.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on May 17, 2019
