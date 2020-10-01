Judy Elaine Taylor



Knoxville - Judy Elaine Taylor, age 69, passed away September 26, 2020, at her home in Knoxville, after a brave battle with cancer. She was born August 12, 1951 to Gene and Delphia Taylor in Marion, North Carolina. Judy was a graduate of The University of North Carolina at Asheville. She proudly served her country in the US Army where she was an ordinance officer before retiring her commission to work as a military plans analyst with the federal government conducting war games and exercises. She was a voracious reader who loved to go on historical and literary tours. She traveled frequently for work and continued into retirement to many European countries. Judy loved spending time with her children and grandchildren. She looked forward to her annual family trips home to Asheville for Thanksgiving all year. Judy was preceded in death by her parents, in 2002 and 2019. She is survived by her son, John and his wife, Katie and their children Madelyn and JJ, all of Knoxville; daughter, Julie and her husband, Dan and their daughters, Harper and Brooke, all of Pittsburgh, PA; sister, Kaye of Knoxville; sister, Abbie and her children, William and Charlotte, all of Atlanta, GA. Services for Judy will be 11am Saturday October 3, at Click Funeral Home Farragut Chapel with full military honors conferred by the East Tennessee Veterans Honor Guard and the US Army.









