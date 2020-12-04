1/
Judy Kimble Chandler
Judy Kimble Chandler

Asheville - Judy Kimble Chandler, 84, passed away Saturday, November 14, 2020, in Asheville.

Judy was born June 10, 1936 in San Antonio, Texas to the late Ace A. Kimble and Jewell Williams Kimble. She is preceded in death by her husband, James Morgan Chandler, Jr. and her daughter, Melinda Chandler Hill.

Judy was a graduate of Carrizo Springs High School and Texas A&I University. She married in 1958, spending most of her life on a ranch in Sarita, TX, and their beach house in Riviera Beach with her husband, where they raised their two children. Judy could light up an entire room with her joyous laugh. Judy started her teaching career at Our Lady of Consolation School in Vattman, TX, where she taught for two years, followed by 8 years in Brooks County and 25 years at Riviera High School. She was a member of the Women's Club of Kingsville and Riviera United Methodist Church.

She is survived by her son, Robert Chandler (Jo); grandchildren Misty Hill, Summer Hill O'Conner (Joey), Sarah Chandler, and Henry Chandler; great grandchildren Kasen Weaver and Ila O'Conner; brother Brady Kimble (Diana); sisters-in-laws Joyce Chandler King and Mimi Chandler Zoch; and many nieces and nephews.

The family wishes to express their sincere gratitude to the entire staff at Givens Healthcare Center who lovingly cared for her.

Due to Covid-19, memorial services will be held in Texas at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Riviera United Methodist Church, PO Box 65, Riviera, TX 78379 or Givens Healthcare Center, 2360 Sweeten Creek Rd., Asheville, NC 28803.

Groce Funeral Home at Lake Julian is assisting the family and the on-line register is available at grocefuneralhome.com.






Published in Asheville Citizen-Times from Dec. 4 to Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Groce Funeral Home Lake Julian
72 Long Shoals Rd
Arden, NC 28704
(828) 687-3530
