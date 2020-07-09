1/1
Judy Ray
1944 - 2020
Judy Ray

Asheville - Judith "Judy" Rae Stout Ray, 76, passed away Tuesday, July 7, 2020 at her residence.

A native of Georgetown, DC, she had resided in Asheville since the mid 1970's and retired from Tyco International where she was the Human Resources Manager. Judy served on numerous boards in Asheville including WNC Personnel Association, WNC Safety Council and the Asheville Chamber of Commerce. Judy was instrumental in starting the Asheville Chapter of the National Railway Historical Society and served on numerous committees throughout the state and was awarded "THE ORDER OF THE LONG LEAF PINE" from Governor Pat McCrory.

Mrs. Ray was a daughter of the late Everette "Ed" Donaldson Stout and Genevieve Adair Adolph Columbare.

Surviving are her husband whom she married in August 2003, Michael "Mike" Ashby Ray of the home; daughters Deborah Edmonds of Brevard and Carisa Marshall (Kenny) of Manteo;, grandchildren, Ryan Mooney, and Savannah & Logan Marshall ; stepsons, Michael Ray, Jr. (Jenny) of Charlotte, Andrew Ray (Heather) of Chattanooga, TN, David Ray (Heather) of Raleigh and Jonathan Ray (Dakota) of Marlow, NH; sisters, Donna Mackie (J.T.) of Rogerville, MO, Lynda Morozinski (Steve) of Chicago, IL and Sandra Magown of Manchester, NH; brother, John Columbare (Sharon) of Indianapolis, IN.

Memorial services will be held Tuesday, July 14th at 2 PM on the grounds of the Western Carolina State Veterans Cemetery for family. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

To sign Mrs. Ray's guestbook online, please go to www.andersrice.com






Published in Asheville Citizen-Times from Jul. 9 to Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
14
Memorial service
02:00 PM
grounds of the Western Carolina State Veterans Cemetery
