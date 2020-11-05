1/1
Julia Brown Clark
Julia Brown Clark

Asheville - Julia Brown Clark, 87, passed away Monday, November 2, 2020. She was born in Buncombe County to the late Robert S. Brown and Eva Padgett Brown.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 65 years, Robert C. Clark.

She is survived by her son, Alan Clark (Tonya) and daughter, Beverly Clark; three grandchildren, Hayden Clark, Triston Clark and Jennifer Douglas; three great-grandchildren, Daysha, Cory and Brooke; and one brother Charles V. Brown.

The family would like to thank all of the caregivers that took such wonderful care of her.

She was a member of Groce United Methodist Church for 60 years. An avid traveler, Julia visited 49 states and most of Canada with her husband Bob.

A memorial service will be held on the grounds of Groce United Methodist Church at 1:00 pm on Saturday, November 7 with the Rev. Gerald Davis officiating. Social distancing and masks will be required. Please bring your own chairs. A private graveside service will be held at Bethel United Methodist Church. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Groce UMC, 954 Tunnel Road, Asheville, NC 28805. Groce Funeral Home Tunnel Road is assisting the family. You may share condolences at www.grocefuneralhome.com.






Published in Asheville Citizen-Times from Nov. 5 to Nov. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
7
Memorial service
01:00 PM
Groce United Methodist Church
Funeral services provided by
Groce Funeral Home & Cremation Service
856 Tunnel Rd
Asheville, NC 28805
(828) 299-4416
