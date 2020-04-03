|
Julia Faye Langford
Julia Faye Langford, 80, died on March 27, 2020 at her home in Weaverville, NC. She was born in Tuscaloosa, AL. The daughter of James Edgar Thomas and Julia Vaughn Partrich. She grew up in Northport, AL, and in The Highlands in Tuscaloosa, AL. Julia graduated from the University of Alabama with a Master of Arts. She earned a scholarship to study theatre in Hollywood, CA at The Passadena Playhouse and she appeared in a Perry Mason episode. She then returned to Alabama to start a life with her husband John. In Huntsville, she became immersed in the community. She was an instructor of Speech Communication and Drama at The University of Alabama in Huntsville. She joined tennis clubs, travel clubs, card clubs, garden clubs. She shared her passion for tennis, boating, water skiing and world-wide travel with her husband.
Julia was an eloquent writer; a quote by her "…Freedom…loving and being loved are precious gifts one should be proud to possess". She believed in honesty and fairness. She always had a smile or a wave to share. She was firm, strong and a "true southern lady". She supported a variety of charitable organizations. She was an advocate for human rights, animal rights, a counselor of social responsibility, a volunteer for mental health, and an educator of financial strategy.
She was an AL State Tennis Champion. She provided free children's tennis lessons. She was a tough competitor on the court and a survivor off the court. She moved to North Carolina to watch her grandchildren grow up. She enjoyed teaching her children and grandchildren to play cards. Julia was a strong bridge player. Her most dear friends, late in life were within her bridge circle. She was as passionate about bridge as she was about life.
Julia was preceded in death by her parents, her siblings (Jeanette Andrews, Ann Eckerly, Ray Thomas, Sylvia Meggs) and her husband John B. Gordon Langford. She is survived by son Tom Langford and his spouse Chloe Deng, of Marshall, NC, and daughter Delise Childress, and her spouse Bruce Childress, her grandchildren Evan Childress, Alison Childress and Heather Childress. She is also survived by many beloved nieces, nephews and in-laws.
Julia loved to share her wisdom and let others make their own choices. Therefore, she requests in lieu of flowers donations be made to your choice of the flowing:
Teen Challenge
Buncombe County Sherriff's Department
Mountain Pet Rescue of Asheville
Love Lights (503-C non-profit) C/O Messino Cancer Center
Due to COVID-19 a memorial in Julia's honor will be scheduled at her Weaverville home, at a future date.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Apr. 3 to Apr. 5, 2020