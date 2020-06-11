Julia Robinson Caldwell
Woodfin - Julia Robinson Caldwell, age 80, of Woodfin, died Thursday, June 11, 2020.
Mrs. Caldwell was born October 18, 1939 in Yancey County to the late William Dolphus and Pearl McIntosh Robinson; she was a resident of Buncombe County for most of her life. After many years, she retired as a seamstress at Belk. Julia was a member of Trinity Baptist Church in Asheville. She loved her children and grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Aaron J. Caldwell who died in 2011; brothers, Clyde, Roy, Arnold, Blake and Coy Lee Robinson.
Surviving are her daughter, Michelle Shook and husband Scott of Asheville; son, Tracy Allen of Lewiston, Idaho; sister, Meldeen R. Shuford and husband Donald, brother, Denson Robinson and wife Joyce, special sister-in-law, Kathleen Robinson all of Marion; two wonderful grandchildren, Matthew and Madilyn "Madi" Shook; and numerous nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends at West Funeral Home 17 Merrimon Avenue, Weaverville, Sunday, June 14, 2020 from 10:15 a.m. - 11:15 a.m. with a prayer and a song at 11:15.
Her graveside service will be held at 12:00 noon Sunday, June 14, 2020, in Green Hills Cemetery, 25 New Leicester Hwy., Asheville, 28806. Reverend Jody Shuford will officiate.
For those who desire, condolences may be offered to the family under Mrs. Caldwell's obituary at www.WestFamilyFuneralServices.com.
Woodfin - Julia Robinson Caldwell, age 80, of Woodfin, died Thursday, June 11, 2020.
Mrs. Caldwell was born October 18, 1939 in Yancey County to the late William Dolphus and Pearl McIntosh Robinson; she was a resident of Buncombe County for most of her life. After many years, she retired as a seamstress at Belk. Julia was a member of Trinity Baptist Church in Asheville. She loved her children and grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Aaron J. Caldwell who died in 2011; brothers, Clyde, Roy, Arnold, Blake and Coy Lee Robinson.
Surviving are her daughter, Michelle Shook and husband Scott of Asheville; son, Tracy Allen of Lewiston, Idaho; sister, Meldeen R. Shuford and husband Donald, brother, Denson Robinson and wife Joyce, special sister-in-law, Kathleen Robinson all of Marion; two wonderful grandchildren, Matthew and Madilyn "Madi" Shook; and numerous nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends at West Funeral Home 17 Merrimon Avenue, Weaverville, Sunday, June 14, 2020 from 10:15 a.m. - 11:15 a.m. with a prayer and a song at 11:15.
Her graveside service will be held at 12:00 noon Sunday, June 14, 2020, in Green Hills Cemetery, 25 New Leicester Hwy., Asheville, 28806. Reverend Jody Shuford will officiate.
For those who desire, condolences may be offered to the family under Mrs. Caldwell's obituary at www.WestFamilyFuneralServices.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Asheville Citizen-Times from Jun. 11 to Jun. 13, 2020.