Juliann M. Rhodes
Juliann M. Rhodes

On October 26, 2020, Juliann M. Rhodes spirit was freed from her body, to be at peace with the Lord and to be held in a special place within each of our hearts, where her memory will forever remain safe - free of pain, to smile upon us.

As a young adult Juliann married the love of her life, James Edward Rhodes, and together they welcomed four children - Anthony Wayne, Aaron Dewaine, Cheryle Christyne, and Stephanie Patrice.

Juliann was preceded in death by her husband, James Rhodes, parents, James and Roberta Mays, and her brothers Norvell and James G. Mays the Third. She is survived by her 4 children, 8 grandchildren-Alexis and Aaron Fenderson, Devon, Brittany, Julianna and Chloe Marshall, and Damion and Kiehanna Rhodes, 2 brothers, Herschel and Donald Mays, as well as a host of great grandchildren, nieces.

Services to be held Tuesday November 17th at Inglewood Morturary 1206 Centinela Ave. Inglewood, CA.90302

Tel 310-677-8137 Fax 310673-0011




Published in Asheville Citizen-Times from Nov. 14 to Nov. 16, 2020.
