Services
Crisp Funeral Home
669 Highway 19 South
Bryson City, NC 28713
828-488-3222
Memorial service
Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020
2:00 PM
Bryson City United Methodist Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Julius Jones
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Julius Jones

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Julius Jones Obituary
Julius Jones

Bryson City - Julius A. Zeke Jones, 90, of Bryson City, formerly of Kinston, NC passed away Wednesday, January 1, 2020. A native of Talladega, AL, he was the son of the late Malcom and Robbie Bain Jones.

He was a United Methodist Men member and a member of the Bryson City United Methodist Church. He worked for NCDA in the Eastern Part of NC in the Witch Weed eradication program and the Western part of NC in the Fire Ant eradication program.

Zeke was preceded in death by his brother, Bobby Gene Jones.

He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Nancy G. Jones; son, Jason B. Jones of Greenville, NC; niece, Genice Jones of Columbia, SC; and nephew, Bob Jones of Fort Collins, CO.

A memorial service will be held at 2:00 pm Wednesday at Bryson City United Methodist Church. Rev. Wayner Dickert will officiate.

The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 pm Wednesday at the church.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Bryson City United Methodist Church, PO Box 817, Bryson City, NC 28713.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Jan. 8 to Jan. 9, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Julius's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -