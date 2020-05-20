|
Jullie Fore Kindley
Our precious wife, mother and nanny, Jullie Fore Kindley, entered into eternity with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ whom she loved, on May 17th 2020. Born in Monterey CA. She left this world in her 67th year to go home to heaven. Jullie was a selfless, kind, funny soul who loved and adored her family, friends and pets. She was a devoted, loving wife to her surviving husband, David R. Kindley Sr. of Mills River N.C. whom she loved and cherished as he did her. They were soulmates for 49 years.
Surviving also are two children, son David R Kindley Jr. and wife, Tami Kindley of Etowah N.C. and daughter, Jennifer R. Lunsford and husband, Chris Lunsford of Mills River N.C. She also leaves behind a brother Chris Fore and his daughters, Emmie Fore and Sydney Wilson of Forest City, N.C. and five wonderful grandchildren who adored and loved their Nanny. Jullie immensely loved her grandchildren, Tyler Lunsford including fiancée Allison Dills, Cameron Kindley, Collin Kindley, Sydney Hogan and Myles Lance.
She is preceded in death by her mother and father along with a sister, Patricia Gentry and surviving are her husband Ron Gentry and daughter, Jessi Naffke and family.
Jullie graduated A.C. Reynolds class of 1971. She spent many years working at Day International, Quality Rubber mfg., Communications Technologies and other jobs.
Jullie was passionate about her doll collection which she loved to dress them up and show them off. She also loved her four sweet, funny dogs as though they were her children. She was rarely seen without a big glass of sweet tea which she loved to drink. One of her greatest pleasures was reading her bible.
She will be sorely missed by numerous Aunts, Uncles, cousins, brother and sister in-laws, nieces, nephews and friends.
Until we see you again in that glorious day with our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, we will always cherish, love and miss you!
A celebration of Jullie's life will be held at a later announced date.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from May 20 to May 24, 2020