Services
Memorial service
Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019
2:00 PM
Beech Glen Baptist Church
Visitation
Following Services
Beech Glen Baptist Church, Fellowship Hall
June Arrowood Cole


1940 - 2019
June Arrowood Cole Obituary
June Arrowood Cole

Weaverville - June Arrowood Cole, 78, of Weaverville passed away Wednesday, February 13th, 2019 at home.

June was born June 7th, 1940 in Buncombe County to the late Robert Fern Arrowood Sr. and Leah King Arrowood. She is a member of Our Shepherd's Chapel.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Bobby Arrowood.

Left to cherish her memory are her children Dana Cole and David Cole (Mildred), brother Gordon Arrowood and sister Joyce Smith (Bill), grandchildren Derek Riddle (Miranda), Adam Cole, Joseph Cole, Matthew Cole, Rodolfo Cole and Maria Cole, great-grandchildren Nicholas, Kaitlynn and Addisun.

A memorial service will be held Saturday, February 23rd 2019 at 2pm at Beech Glen Baptist Church with Pastor Ron Chandley officiating. The family will receive friends to share memories and food following the service in the Beech Glen fellowship hall. Please bring a covered dish.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on Feb. 20, 2019
