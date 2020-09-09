June Brockmeier Pressley
Swannanoa - June Brockmeier Pressley, age 75, of Swannanoa, NC, passed away on Monday, September 7, 2020 at Mission Hospital Memorial Campus in Asheville. She was born on March 15, 1945 in Buncombe County, NC to the late Lawrence Hubert Pressley and Ida Elizabeth Chandler Pressley. June worked as a CNA at Givens Highland Farms until she retired in 2012. She was a member of Grove Stone Baptist Church in Black Mountain. Along with her parents, June was also preceded in death by her sisters, Patsy Jackson, Joyce Lamb and Revonda Brockmeier. She is survived by her loving daughters, Victoria Brockmeier (Chris) of Swannanoa, Tina Brockmeier of Swannanoa, Veronica Crowe (Steve) of Swannanoa, and Sharon Robertson of Marion; her surviving sisters, Janice Wilson of Madison County, Alice Stewart of Tennessee, and Barbara Wright (Bill) of Swannanoa; her 12 grandchildren; and her 12 great grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held at 2pm, Friday, September 11, 2020 in the Penland Family Funeral Home Chapel. Rev. James Lamb will be officiating. The family will be receiving friends after the service in the Penland's chapel.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Messino Cancer Center at 551 Brevard Road, Asheville, NC 28806.
