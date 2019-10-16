|
June Ellis Hillyer
Asheville - June Ellis Hillyer, 95, of Asheville, North Carolina, passed away Friday, October 11, 2019 at Givens Health Care Center in Asheville.
Mrs. Hillyer was born in Ida Grove, Iowa on June 26, 1924, to the late Guy Gerard Ellis and Adelheid Emilie Ashbrenner Ellis. She was married to the late John I. Hillyer. Prior to living in Asheville, Mrs. Hillyer lived in Chicago, Illinois. She received a degree in Production Crafts at Haywood Technical College and was a member of Groce United Methodist Church. She was a life member of Southern Highland Handicraft Guild. Mrs. Hillyer was a talented weaver. She was a teacher of weaving at Blue Ridge Tech, Harvest House, AB Tech, Folk Art Center, and Elderhostel in Gatlinburg. She was an avid bridge player and a member of PEO. She touched the hearts of many and will be greatly missed.
Those left to cherish her memory include four sons, Michael Hillyer and wife Julia of Louisville, Mississippi, Gerard Hillyer and wife Martha of Asheville, Robert Hillyer and wife Ellen of Elkin, North Carolina, and Mark Hillyer and wife Lynn of Winchester, Virginia; a daughter, Jill Hillyer of Greensboro, North Carolina; twelve grandchildren; sixteen great grandchildren; and one great great grandchild.
A memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m., Saturday, October 19, 2019 at the Givens Estates Chapel with Rev. Gerald Davis officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.
Memorial contributions may be made to the , .
The family wishes to extend many thanks to the staff of Givens Health Care Center for the excellent care given.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Oct. 16 to Oct. 17, 2019