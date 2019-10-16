Services
Asheville Mortuary Services Inc
89-B Thompson Street
Asheville, NC 28803
828-254-0566
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Givens Estates Chapel
Memorial service
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
2:00 PM
Givens Estates Chapel
Resources
More Obituaries for June Hillyer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

June Ellis Hillyer


1924 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
June Ellis Hillyer Obituary
June Ellis Hillyer

Asheville - June Ellis Hillyer, 95, of Asheville, North Carolina, passed away Friday, October 11, 2019 at Givens Health Care Center in Asheville.

Mrs. Hillyer was born in Ida Grove, Iowa on June 26, 1924, to the late Guy Gerard Ellis and Adelheid Emilie Ashbrenner Ellis. She was married to the late John I. Hillyer. Prior to living in Asheville, Mrs. Hillyer lived in Chicago, Illinois. She received a degree in Production Crafts at Haywood Technical College and was a member of Groce United Methodist Church. She was a life member of Southern Highland Handicraft Guild. Mrs. Hillyer was a talented weaver. She was a teacher of weaving at Blue Ridge Tech, Harvest House, AB Tech, Folk Art Center, and Elderhostel in Gatlinburg. She was an avid bridge player and a member of PEO. She touched the hearts of many and will be greatly missed.

Those left to cherish her memory include four sons, Michael Hillyer and wife Julia of Louisville, Mississippi, Gerard Hillyer and wife Martha of Asheville, Robert Hillyer and wife Ellen of Elkin, North Carolina, and Mark Hillyer and wife Lynn of Winchester, Virginia; a daughter, Jill Hillyer of Greensboro, North Carolina; twelve grandchildren; sixteen great grandchildren; and one great great grandchild.

A memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m., Saturday, October 19, 2019 at the Givens Estates Chapel with Rev. Gerald Davis officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.

Memorial contributions may be made to the , .

The family wishes to extend many thanks to the staff of Givens Health Care Center for the excellent care given.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Oct. 16 to Oct. 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of June's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Asheville Mortuary Services Inc
Download Now