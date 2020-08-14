June Hensley Cheek
Weaverville - June Hensley Cheek, age 87, of Weaverville, died Thursday, August 13, 2020.
Mrs. Cheek was born July 2, 1933 in Buncombe County where she had lived all of her life. She was the daughter of the late Cecil L. and Ester Queen Hensley. June worked as a precinct official for many years. She enjoyed her family and cooking. June was a member of Brittains Cove Presbyterian Church.
In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband, Robert L. "Bob" Cheek who died in 2000; sisters, Madge Buckner, Ruby Leach, Mary Levi, Ethel Cobb, and Eva Mae Hensley; and brothers, Herbert, Clyde and Calvin Hensley.
Surviving are her daughters, Elaine Garrison, and Marjorie Allman and husband Jeff all of Weaverville; sister, Shirley Ball of Cincinnati, OH; grandchildren, Sierra, Bobby and Samantha.
Her funeral service will be held at 2:30 p.m. Sunday, August 16, 2020 in the Chapel of West Funeral Home, 17 Merrimon Ave., Weaverville. Reverend Ben Whitmire will officiate. Burial will follow in Chambers Family Cemetery, Weaverville.
Anyone wishing to sign the guest book may drop by West Funeral Home between 12:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m. Saturday, August 15, 2020 (the family will not be present) or drop by her home to visit with the family.
Flowers are welcome. Those desiring to make a memorial contribution are encouraged to consider: Grandfather Home for Children, 158 Grandfather Home For Children, Banner Elk, NC 28604 or Shriners Hospital for Children
, 950 West Faris St., Greenville, SC 29605.
For those who desire, condolences may be offered to the family under Mrs. Cheek's obituary at www.WestFamilyFuneralServices.com
