|
|
Junior R. Turner
Leicester - Leicester- Junior Ralph Turner, age 83, passed away February 26, 2019 in Waldorf, Maryland.
Mr. Turner was a native of Buncombe County and was the son of the late Hayman Turner and the late Florence Surrett Turner. He had honorably served his country as a United States Army Veteran. Mr. Turner was a self-employed carpenter and had resided in Maryland most of his adult life. Junior will be deeply missed by his family and those blessed to know him.
Surviving are his son, Stanley Turner of Leicester; grandchildren, Tina Perry and Amy Waddell; sisters, Stella Mae Justice and Wilma Stanley; brothers, Eugene, Elmer, Alfred, Shufford and Scott Rodney Turner; and also a special aunt, Ida Mae Reemes.
A memorial service will be held at 10:00 am Saturday, March 9, 2019 at Chestnut Grove Baptist Church. Pastor Ralph Reemes and Pastor Bill Brown will be officiating. Interment will be in Surrett Family Cemetery.
Crawford / Ray Funeral Home and Cremation Service is honored to be caring for the Turner family, and words of comfort may be shared at www.CrawfordRay.com
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on Mar. 9, 2019