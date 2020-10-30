Junita Melton Wilkerson
Asheville - Juanita Melton Wilkerson, 97, passed away on Thursday, October 29, 2020, in the Western NC Baptist Home in Asheville, NC.
Mrs. Wilkerson, a lifelong resident of Asheville, was born in Buncombe County on May 21, 1923 to the late George and Lela Melton of Asheville. She was preceded in death by her husband, Read Wilkerson. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Wilkerson was preceded in death by three sisters, Ernestine Melton Buckner, Betty Melton Rice and Louise Melton Rice; and five brothers, James Andrew Melton, Robert Morris Melton, John Hilliard (Ras) Melton, Charles Eugene (Bud) Melton and Woodrow Wilson Melton.
Mrs. Wilkerson was a graduate of Grace High School and attended secretarial school in Asheville. She retired from Southern Bell Telephone Co., which is now AT&T after 30 years of service.
Mrs. Wilkerson was a lifetime member of Asbury Memorial United Methodist Church where she served as the church treasurer for over 30 years. She was also a member of the AT&T Pioneers.
Surviving Mrs. Wilkerson are many beloved nieces and nephews. The graveside service for Ms. Wilkerson will be held at 2:00pm, on Wednesday, November 4th at Lewis Memorial Park, 415 Beaverdam Road, Asheville, NC 28804.
The family of Mrs. Wilkerson would like to thank the staff of the WNC Baptist Home for the loving care they gave to Juanita during the years that she lived there.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Asbury Memorial United Methodist Church, 171 Beaverdam Rd, Asheville, NC 28804 or the WNC Baptist Home, 213 Richmond Hill Drive, Asheville, NC 28806.
Morris Funeral and Cremation Care is serving the family and condolences may be sent to them through our website at www.morrisfamilycare.com
