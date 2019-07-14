|
Justin Marshall Spry
Asheville - Justin Marshall Spry, 36, was suddenly and tragically taken from us on Thursday, July 11, 2019.
A resident of Asheville, he was the beloved son of James and Bonni Spry of Hendersonville.
Marshall excelled at a variety of marketing and sales positions in the Asheville area. His passion was music, where he was an accomplished pianist and guitarist. His kind and generous spirit will be missed by all who knew him.
He is survived by his loving wife Kristi Huenefeld Spry; his parents; his brother Jay Spry and his wife Harmony Spry, and two nephews, all of Aurora, Ohio.
A memorial service will be held at 1:00 pm on Tuesday, July 16, 2019 at St. John in the Wilderness Episcopal Church in Flat Rock, NC with Rev. Bill McCleery officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Justin's memory to: Brother Wolf Animal Rescue, 31 Glendale Ave, Asheville, NC 28803.
An online register book is available for family and friends by visiting www.thosshepherd.com. Thos. Shepherd & Son Funeral Directors and Cremation Memorial Center is in charge of arrangements.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on July 14, 2019