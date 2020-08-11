1/1
Kanize Jackson
Kanize Jackson

Kanize Jackson passed away on Wednesday, August 5, 2020. A public viewing will be held from 1:00-7:00 pm Wednesday, August 12, 2020 and from 10:00 am-2:00 pm Thursday, August 13, 2020 in the chapel of Ray Funeral & Cremation Service. Funeral service will be at 2:00 pm Thursday, August 13, 2020 also in the chapel. Burial will follow at Violet Hill Cemetery.Due to the COVID-19 regulations, all attendees will be required to wear a face covering and adhere to social distancing protocols. Acknowledgements may be made at rayfuneralcremation.com.






Published in Asheville Citizen-Times from Aug. 11 to Aug. 12, 2020.
