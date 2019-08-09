|
Karen Clouse Wright
Bristol - Karen Clouse Wright, 78, of Bristol, VA passed away on Tuesday, August 6, 2019 after a courageous battle with cancer. She was born in Mars Hill, NC on July 7, 1941, to Henry and Rosalie Gibbs Clouse. She grew up in Weaverville and graduated from North Buncombe High School. She was a member of New Grace Baptist Church in Bristol, TN. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by a son, Thomas Marvin Weiss, Jr. and brothers, Gerald and Dean.
She is survived by her husband, Bill Wright; sons, Tim Weiss (Karen) of Bristol, VA, Daniel Wright (Theresa) of Vilonia, AR and Melvin (Ellen) Wright of Sparta, NC; sister, Charlotte Norton of Mars Hill, NC and brother, Terry Clouse of Barnardsville, NC; twelve grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
A funeral service will be held at 3:00PM Saturday, August 10, 2019 at Robbie Capps Memorial Chapel of Blue Ridge Funeral Service in Mars Hill with Rev. Todd Freeman officiating. Burial will follow in Gibbs Family Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 1:00 to 3:00 prior to the service at the funeral home. At other times the family will be at the home of her nephew, Darryl Norton at 698 River Bend Drive in Mars Hill.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on Aug. 9, 2019