|
|
Karen Franco Juknis
WEAVERVILLE - Karen Franco Juknis, age 68, of Weaverville, passed away surrounded by family Thursday, January 23, 2020.
Karen was born April 29, 1951 in Barre, VT to the late John Lewis Franco, Sr. and Helen Morrie Franco.
Surviving are her husband of 44 years, James Juknis; daughters, Jennifer J. Kretz and husband Evan, and Kristin Juknis; brother, John L. Franco, Jr. and wife Kathi; and aunt, Carole Cacioppi.
Greeting of friends will be 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Tuesday, January 28, 2020 at West Funeral Home 17 Merrimon Avenue, Weaverville.
Those desiring to make a memorial contribution are encouraged to consider a .
For those who desire, condolences may be offered to the family under Mrs. Juknis' obituary at www.WestFamilyFuneralServices.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Jan. 25 to Jan. 26, 2020