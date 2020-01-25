Services
West Funeral Home
17 Merrimon Avenue
Weaverville, NC 28787
(828) 645-3011
Resources
More Obituaries for Karen Juknis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Karen Franco Juknis


1951 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Karen Franco Juknis Obituary
Karen Franco Juknis

WEAVERVILLE - Karen Franco Juknis, age 68, of Weaverville, passed away surrounded by family Thursday, January 23, 2020.

Karen was born April 29, 1951 in Barre, VT to the late John Lewis Franco, Sr. and Helen Morrie Franco.

Surviving are her husband of 44 years, James Juknis; daughters, Jennifer J. Kretz and husband Evan, and Kristin Juknis; brother, John L. Franco, Jr. and wife Kathi; and aunt, Carole Cacioppi.

Greeting of friends will be 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Tuesday, January 28, 2020 at West Funeral Home 17 Merrimon Avenue, Weaverville.

Those desiring to make a memorial contribution are encouraged to consider a .

For those who desire, condolences may be offered to the family under Mrs. Juknis' obituary at www.WestFamilyFuneralServices.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Jan. 25 to Jan. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Karen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -