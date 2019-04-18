Services
West Funeral Home
17 Merrimon Avenue
Weaverville, NC 28787
(828) 645-3011
Karen McCrome Collum


Weaverville - Karen McCrome Collum, age 75, of Weaverville, died Thursday, April 11, 2019.

Karen was born April 27, 1943 in Chicago, IL. She was the daughter of the late George and Eva McCrome. Karen was a resident of Florida for a number of years and was a resident of Buncombe County since 1986. She was formerly employed at MAHEC.

Surviving are her husband of 46 years, W. Larry Collum; brothers and sisters-in-law, Durwood Todd and wife Lynda, and Tim Collum and wife Theresa all of Brunswick, GA.

Karen requested no services.

West Funeral Home is assisting the family.

For those who desire, condolences may be offered to the family under Mrs. Collum's obituary at www.WestFamilyFuneralServices.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on Apr. 18, 2019
