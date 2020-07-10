1/1
Karolina Elizabeth Geiger Hatch
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Karolina's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Karolina Elizabeth Geiger Hatch

Asheville - Karolina Elizabeth Hatch, 87, of Asheville, died Thursday, July 9, 2020 at her residence under the care of Care Partners Hospice.

Born in Germany to the late William and Anna Rainer Geiger, she is also preceded in death by her husband, Warren Lee Roy Hatch.

Survivors include son, William (Ina) Hatch; grandson, Scottie; great grandchildren, Tristian, Isaiah and Mila; sisters, Rheinhilde Ellmann and Ericka Raab of Germany; and numerous nephews and nieces.

A private memorial service will be held at a later date at Western Carolina State Veterans Cemetery.

Groce Funeral Home on Tunnel Road is assisting the family and the online memorial is available at grocefuneralhome.com.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Asheville Citizen-Times from Jul. 10 to Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Groce Funeral Home & Cremation Service
856 Tunnel Rd
Asheville, NC 28805
(828) 299-4416
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Groce Funeral Home & Cremation Service

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved