Karolina Elizabeth Geiger Hatch
Asheville - Karolina Elizabeth Hatch, 87, of Asheville, died Thursday, July 9, 2020 at her residence under the care of Care Partners Hospice.
Born in Germany to the late William and Anna Rainer Geiger, she is also preceded in death by her husband, Warren Lee Roy Hatch.
Survivors include son, William (Ina) Hatch; grandson, Scottie; great grandchildren, Tristian, Isaiah and Mila; sisters, Rheinhilde Ellmann and Ericka Raab of Germany; and numerous nephews and nieces.
A private memorial service will be held at a later date at Western Carolina State Veterans Cemetery.
Groce Funeral Home on Tunnel Road is assisting the family and the online memorial is available at grocefuneralhome.com
