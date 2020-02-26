|
Katherine "Kat" Cole Rorison
Asheville - Katherine (Kat) Cole Rorison passed peacefully on Saturday, February 15, 2020 at Deerfield Retirement Community following a brief illness. She was 94.
A native of Greensboro, NC, Kat was born May 7, 1925 to the late Dr. Walter Francis Cole and Annie Wharton Cole. She received a Bachelors of Arts degree from Women's College (now UNC-G) and a Master's Degree from Columbia University, NY, in 1948.
She returned to Greensboro where she met her husband, Brainard Blanton Rorison. They moved to his hometown, Asheville, after their marriage in 1950.
Kat spent years advocating for her community in a variety of organizations including the local boards of the YWCA, the Junior League, the Children's Welfare League, the Asheville Community Theater, Asheville Day Nursery and the First Presbyterian Church. She served on state and national boards for the Children's Home Society, UNC-G Alumni Association and the national YWCA Board in the 1950s. She was a member of Women for Women of the WNC Community Foundation, the Colonial Dames and the Biltmore Forest Country Club.
Kat loved world travel, family beach vacations, reading, genealogy, bridge, and gin martinis "on the rocks." She found peace in her faith, and joy in relationships with each of her children, grandchildren, and friends who appreciated her kindness, sense of humor, tolerance, pragmatism, and generosity.
Kat's husband of 50 years, Brainard, preceded her in death in 2000, as well as her brother and sister. She is survived by her three daughters; Katherine Soderquist, Betty Bargerstock (Andy), and Peggy Powers (Garry); Grandchildren Conner Soderquist (Leah), Kate S Taylor (Justin), Caroline B Moretz (Derek), Cami B Mullenneaux (Mani), John Powers (Sarah), Michael Powers (Danielle); and seven Great-grandchildren.
A remembrance service will be held at the Deerfield Healthcare Chapel at 10:00, Friday, March 6, 2020. A memorial service will be held at St. Giles Chapel at Deerfield on Saturday, March 7, 2020 at 11:00 with a reception to follow.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Deerfield Charitable Foundation, Scholarship Fund, 1617 Hendersonville Rd, Asheville, NC 28803, the Children's Welfare League, PO Box 15425, Asheville, NC 28813, or a .
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Feb. 26 to Mar. 1, 2020