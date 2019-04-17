|
Katherine Gardner Howell
Monroe - Mrs. Katherine Gardner Howell, 81, of Monroe, NC passed away Monday. April 15, 2019. She was born in Yancy county, NC on August 21, 1937 to the late Charles and Bessie Gardner.
A memorial service will be held at 11:00am Thursday, April 18, 2019 at Central United Methodist Church Chapel, 801 S. Hayne St., Monroe, NC 28112. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 10:00am until 10:45am in Central Hall. The inurnment will follow the service in the church columbarium.
Katherine is survived by her loving husband Donald Howell and her daughter Donna Knight, husband, Jeffery and her two grandchildren; Beth and Mia Knight, all of Monroe, a brother Jake Gardner, wife, Shirley of Black Mountain.
In lieu of flowers the family request memorials be made to Central United Methodist Church, general fund 801 S. Hayne St., Monroe, NC 28112.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on Apr. 17, 2019