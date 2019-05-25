Services
Visitation
Saturday, May 25, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Funeral service
Saturday, May 25, 2019
11:00 AM
Asheville - Callie Katherine McCrary Jackson, 94, completed her earthly journey on May 23, 2019. Born March 11, 1925 in Clyde NC to William Jennings and Lucille Ratcliff McCrary. She was a life-long Asheville resident and beloved wife to Raymond Hubert Jackson. Loved dearly by all her children, grandchildren, great grandchildren, as well as nieces and nephews and many children she shepherded through church. She is preceded in death by her parents, her beloved husband, all of her brothers, Sam, Gardner, Benton and Dale, and her sister, Doris.

Katherine worked as a telephone switchboard operator for Bell System, in the early days of plug-in cords, as a real "operator".

She was a long-time member and servant at Beverly Hills Baptist Church, devoted to loving and shepherding many children, faithfully declaring "Jesus Loves the Little Children".

After raising her large and extended family and the death of her husband, she loved working at the Billy Graham Center at the Cove, which brought her great joy.

She loved her family endlessly. Before her stroke in 2017, she prayed daily for each child and grandchild by name. She loved the Lord and truly represented the epitome of Christian love.

Survivors include her children, Larry Jenkins (Patti), Ronald (Betty), Dale (Kathy), Bryan (Lisa), David (Lisa), and Kathy Higdon (Ron); grandchildren, Emily, Michael, Robbie, Cindy, Ashlee, Kristie, Amy, Bonnie, Zachary, Luke, Melanie, Lindsey, Brent, Lauren, Holly, Melissa, Spencer, Marcus, Nathan, and twenty-five great grandchildren.

The funeral service will be Saturday at 11:00 a.m. at Groce Funeral Home Chapel, 856 Tunnel Road, with Rev. Dr. Billy King officiating. Interment will follow at Sky View Memorial Park.

The family will receive friends one hour prior to the funeral service.

Flowers are appreciated or memorials may be made in Katherine's name to the Billy Graham Center @ the Cove, 1 Porters Cove Rd., Asheville, NC, 28805.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on May 25, 2019
