Katherine Plemmons Chandler
Asheville - Katherine Plemmons Chandler, 81, passed away Friday, May 31, 2019, at the CarePartners Solace Center.
Mrs. Chandler was born in Buncombe Co. and was a daughter of the late Paul Rex Plemmons and Margaret Louise Snelson Plemmons. She was a retired nurse having worked her professional career as the Beacon Mfg. Co. nurse and at St. Joseph Hospital.
She is survived by her sisters, Lola Mae Griffin, Carolyn Belby and Addie Lee Lejeune (Lonnie), and brothers, Ted Plemmons (Brenda), Roy Plemmons (Sandra), Joe Plemmons (Vera), Martin Plemmons (Betty), Monroe Plemmons, and Billy Plemmons (Pat).
Graveside services will be at 1:30 p.m. Sunday at Snelson Cemetery.
Groce Funeral Home on Patton Ave. is assisting the family. The online register is available at www.grocefuneralhome.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on June 1, 2019