Kathleen A. (Kate) O'Hara
1950 - 2020
Kathleen A. (Kate) O'Hara

Kathleen A. (Kate) O'Hara (10/05/1950) passed away unexpectedly on 11/14/20 after a brief illness. She was born in Sharon, Pennsylvania to Joseph W.O'Hara and Catherine H. Pollander O'Hara, both deceased.

She was in the first graduating class of Kennedy Christian High School Hermitage, Pa. and

attended Edinboro University and Youngstown State University.

She worked for the cities of Sharon, Farrell and Lebanon in Pa. before joining Land of Sky Regional Council in Asheville NC. in 2001. In 2013 she received the Brownsfields Leadership Award for her dedication to successful brownsfields cleanup and community revitalization. While working there she volunteered with Habitat for Humanity building houses. Most recently she was employed at the Biltmore Estate in the ticketing office. Kate was a former volunteer with Big Sisters in Asheville and American Cancer Society Bark for LIfe.

She moved to Asheville in 2001 and made many good friends over the last 19 years and cherished those friendships. One of her favorite pastimes was attending local art festivals with friends. She was a music fan early in life. Her sister, Susie, remembers how excited she was when the Beatles appeared on the Ed Sullivan Show.

Kate is survived by sister Mary Jo O'Hara Eichinger and her husband Mark, Havelock NC., brother Kevin O'Hara, Ridgway Co., sister Sue Ellen O'Hara Lipscher and husband Rich, Stevenson MD. and brother Brian O'Hara and wife Rebah Kilgore Hermitage, Pa. Also two nephews and two nieces and one great nephew. Her dog, Tiger, was her true companion.

A memorial service will be held at a later date. The family requests that memorial contributions can be made to Mission Rathburn House, American Cancer Society Bark for Life or your charity of choice. Condolences can be made to the family at www.ashevilleareaalternative.com






Published in Asheville Citizen-Times from Nov. 17 to Nov. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
