Kathleen Baer
October 31, 1946 - July 1, 2020
Kathleen Mary (McCabe) Baer, 73, of Asheville, NC, passed away on Wednesday, July 1, 2020, after a brief battle with ovarian cancer.
A native of Elmont, NY, Kathy was the daughter of the late Joseph and Dorothy (Stattel) McCabe, and was preceded in death by her brother Vincent McCabe.
A registered nurse for over 40 years at Long Island Jewish Medical Center, Kathy helped pioneer some of the most innovative interventional radiology procedures of the time. Known for her dedication, aptitude, fairness, and kindness, she made her mark as a respected leader in her field. And her positivity and sense of humor helped brighten the challenging work days for so many colleagues and friends throughout her tenure at LIJ.
Kathy's recent years were spent enjoying a well-earned retirement, during which she was busier than ever, taking every opportunity to do the things she loved with the people she loved. A wide variety of interests, including voracious reading and a love of travel, fed her lifelong curiosity and appetite for learning. She couldn't pass up a chance to share fun and quirky travel stories from her favorite destinations, whether flooded in the Cinque Terre or eating a strangely good lunch from a gas station restaurant. And could she tell a story! Those who knew her will remember the joy and humor she radiated, sharing strange and funny bits of McCabe family lore, thoughtful takes on life experiences, and hilarious anecdotes on things gone awry. Her talents in the kitchen were shared with an astonishing number of people who will remember her amazing baking, cooking, and the thoughtful packages and treats filled with love and humor she would deliver for every occasion - or no occasion at all.
Following retirement, Kathy continued to dedicate her energy and effort toward the betterment of her greater community. She was politically active in support of women, marginalized people, and progressive Democratic causes. And as a committed volunteer with Rebuilding Long Island Together, she helped provide tangible solutions to improve the lives of Long Islanders facing adversity following Hurricane Sandy and well beyond.
Her greatest joys and triumphs, however, and where she found the most meaning in her life, were as an exceptionally devoted mother, grandmother, sister, sister-in-law, aunt, cousin, and friend. Kathy's energy and generous spirit saw many friends and family members through the toughest of times, over the entirety of her life. As a single mother, she selflessly overcame many obstacles to provide her daughters with the support, protection, and opportunities she never had. And when it came to her two grandsons, she would go to great lengths to bring them joy, support them, and share in their experience of the world as they grew. There were no better days for her than those spent on some fun adventure with her grandsons. She was also a devoted caregiver for many years for a very special child whom she cherished as family. For all her family and close friends - every one of them - there was simply no limit to the generosity of her heart. Those touched by Kathy's sparkle and warmth are all the lucky beneficiaries of her legacy of love. She will be endlessly missed.
Kathy is survived by her daughters Jennifer Baer of Richmond, VT, and Susanah Doucet (Gary Yodowitz) of Asheville, NC; grandsons Willem Smith and Shea Smith; brothers Robert McCabe (Theresa) of Alexandria, VA, and Dennis McCabe (Deborah) of West Hempstead, NY; and many truly beloved nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
A celebration of Kathy's remarkable life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations in Kathy's memory may be directed to Rebuilding Long Island Together: rebuildingtogether.org
