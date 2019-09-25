Services
Highlands-Maple Springs Cremation & Funeral Care
2393 Hendersonville Road
Arden, NC 28704
828-676-2730
Graveside service
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
3:00 PM
Riverside Cemetery
53 Birch Street
Asheville, NC
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Kathleen Wheeler
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kathleen Banks Jones Wheeler


1935 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kathleen Banks Jones Wheeler Obituary
Kathleen Banks Jones Wheeler

Asheville - Kathleen Banks Jones Wheeler, 84, died September 22, 2019 in an Asheville, NC nursing facility.

Kathleen was born in Yancey County, North Carolina, but spent most of her life as a resident of Buncombe County. In early childhood she had family/location ties to Erwin, Tennessee and Barnardsville, NC.

Her family and friends want to pay this tribute to her, 'Kathleen was one of the kindest people you could ever meet, she was even- tempered and pleasant to be around. She served as a good example to all those who had the pleasure to interact with her. She will be sorely missed.' For most of her adult life Kathleen read the Bible daily and was of the Baptist faith.

Among family survivors are her daughter, JoyceAnn Jones of Asheville; granddaughter, Patti Keener Miyano of Houston Texas; and nephew, JL "Bud" Banks, his wife Dianne, and their son, Josh of Erwin Tennessee.

She loved animals and flowers. You are welcome to send flowers in memory of Kathleen c/o Riverside Cemetery or you may make a donation to your favorite animal society or shelter.

A graveside memorial service will be held in her honor at 3:00 PM this Saturday, September 28, 2019 at Riverside Cemetery; 53 Birch Street; Asheville, NC 28801. The internment will be with her mother, Bonnie Banks Riddle Wheeler-near the Thomas Wolfe gravesite. The Reverend William Honeycutt will officiate.

Highlands Cremation & Funeral Care, 2393 Hendersonville Road is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be sent through the website, www.highlandscremationandfuneralcare.com
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on Sept. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kathleen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now