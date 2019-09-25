|
|
Kathleen Banks Jones Wheeler
Asheville - Kathleen Banks Jones Wheeler, 84, died September 22, 2019 in an Asheville, NC nursing facility.
Kathleen was born in Yancey County, North Carolina, but spent most of her life as a resident of Buncombe County. In early childhood she had family/location ties to Erwin, Tennessee and Barnardsville, NC.
Her family and friends want to pay this tribute to her, 'Kathleen was one of the kindest people you could ever meet, she was even- tempered and pleasant to be around. She served as a good example to all those who had the pleasure to interact with her. She will be sorely missed.' For most of her adult life Kathleen read the Bible daily and was of the Baptist faith.
Among family survivors are her daughter, JoyceAnn Jones of Asheville; granddaughter, Patti Keener Miyano of Houston Texas; and nephew, JL "Bud" Banks, his wife Dianne, and their son, Josh of Erwin Tennessee.
She loved animals and flowers. You are welcome to send flowers in memory of Kathleen c/o Riverside Cemetery or you may make a donation to your favorite animal society or shelter.
A graveside memorial service will be held in her honor at 3:00 PM this Saturday, September 28, 2019 at Riverside Cemetery; 53 Birch Street; Asheville, NC 28801. The internment will be with her mother, Bonnie Banks Riddle Wheeler-near the Thomas Wolfe gravesite. The Reverend William Honeycutt will officiate.
Highlands Cremation & Funeral Care, 2393 Hendersonville Road is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be sent through the website, www.highlandscremationandfuneralcare.com
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on Sept. 25, 2019