Asheville Mortuary Services Inc
89-B Thompson Street
Asheville, NC 28803
828-254-0566
Kathleen Bowman, age 93 of the Bent Creek community passed away on March 25th, 2020.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 56 yrs Benjamin "Paul" Bowman, son Michael Bowman, sister Celeste Brinkley and brother Jack Atkins.

She is survived by: son Jeffrey Bowman (Caprice), daughter Sherry Shelton (Jack), daughter Teresa Cole (George), daughter Sandra Watkins (Steve), daughter-in-law Susan Bowman, grandchildren Greg, Chris, Andrea, Stephanie, Samantha, great-grandchildren Ben, Ella, Eisley and Sheppard along with many special nieces and nephews.

The family wishes to extend a special THANK YOU to Kathleen's church family at Montmorenci UMC who never forgot our Mom and to the wonderful caregivers and staff at Aston Park Health Care Center.

A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to Montmorenci UMC 89 Old Candler Town Rd Candler, NC 28715 or Aston Park Employee Appreciation Fund 380 Brevard Rd Asheville, NC 28806.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Mar. 26 to Mar. 27, 2020
