Kathleen Lowe Coxie
Asheville - Kathleen Loucreta Lowe Coxie, 85, of Asheville, passed away Thursday, May 2, 2019.
A native of Buncombe County, she was a daughter of the late Guy F. and Bertha Dickerson Lowe. She was also preceded in death by twelve brothers and sisters.
She is survived by her husband of 67 years, Rev. Charles Coxie, two daughters, Lynn Robbins (Everett) of Clinton, SC and Charlene Powers (Mike) of Mauldin, SC; five grandchildren, Nathan Rhew (Tricia) of Asheville, Dustin Powers (Katie) of Myrtle Beach, SC, Fran Cheeks (Marcus) of Clinton, SC, Sherrill Robbins of Greenville, SC and Logan Tucker (Dillon) of Joanna, SC; six great-grandchildren, Allyson Rhew, Noah Powers, Chloe Wilson, Mason Cheeks, Savannah Reeder and Novaleigh Tucker, as well as several extended family and friends.
Kathleen will forever be cherished and remembered as a faithful wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, neighbor and friend. As Pastor's wife, she was a devoted and avid member of the Open Door Cathedral and church always came first in her life. She loved to sing, and did so for many years as a member of The Journeymen and Kathleen.
A Funeral Service will be held at 12:00 PM on Tuesday, May 7, 2019 at the Open Door Cathedral at Foster Seventh day Adventist Church (375 Hendersonville Road in Asheville). Burial will be held at 2:00 PM at the Western Carolina State Veterans Cemetery. Her family will receive friends from 3:00-5:00 PM on Sunday, May 5 in the Chapel of Groce Funeral Home at Lake Julian.
Flowers are appreciated, but for those who choose, memorial donations may be made to the Open Door Cathedral, attn: Pastor Charles Coxie, 375 Hendersonville Road, Asheville, NC 28803.
A memorial guest register is available on her obituary page at www.grocefuneralhome.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on May 5, 2019