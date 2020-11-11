Kathleen "Kat" Parris
Alexander - Kathleen Haney Parris, 92 of Alexander, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Tuesday, November 10, 2020.
Kathleen was born in Buncombe County on March 3, 1928 to the Late Commodore Randolph and Elsie Woods Haney. She lived in Buncombe County all of her life.
She was a 1945 graduate of French Broad High School.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 66 years, Tony James Parris, sister, Annie Mae Parris, brother, Donald Haney and grandson, Michael Berryhill.
Surviving are her son and daughter-in-law Wayne and Sheila Parris of Leicester, grandchildren Tina, (Duane), Sonya, (Eric), five grandchildren and one great grandchild, sisters, Trula Haney Aiken of Alexander and Virginia Haney Stevens and brother, Charles Haney of Asheville.
After graduation, Kathleen worked part-time as a window trimmer for S&H Kress & Co.'s department store in Asheville. Then she spent many years at Gorman Sterling Silver and Square D Corporation in Asheville; where she made several lifelong friends. She loved ceramics and together with Tony, made many beautiful pieces that her friends and family members cherish to this very day.
Kathleen was a charter member of Alexander Baptist Church. She loved her church and for many years served faithfully at church dinners and events.
Due to the Coronavirus, the family will have gravesides services only at Ashelawn Gardens of Memory at 11 AM Friday, November 13, 2020, with Reverend Gerald Sprinkle and Randy Sluder officiating.
At other times the family will be at the home of Wayne and Sheila Parris.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Alexander Baptist Church, c/o of Jerry Golden, 1179 Old Highway 20, Alexander, NC 28701 or Four Seasons Hospice, 571 S Allen Road, Flat Rock, NC 28731.
The family would like to express their sincere appreciation to the staffs of Mt. Moriah Assisted Living and Four Seasons Hospice for their wonderful care of Kathleen. We would especially like to thank Beth, Jennifer and Nell for their kind and loving care and devotion.
