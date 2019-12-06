|
|
Kathleen W. Holt
Asheville - Kathleen W. Holt of Asheville, passed away Friday, December 6, 2019.
Kathleen was born in Hot Springs to the late Green and Dessie Waddell. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Ray Holt and brother, Edward.
Left to cherish her memory is her son, Dr. Larry Holt and his wife, Jean Holt of Charlotte, NC.
Kathleen finished her education at Warren Wilson College before going on to enjoy a 50-year career, serving as accountant for Ingles Markets and 20th Century Heating. Always politically active, she was also a precinct worker for many years. In her retirement, she volunteered for Meals on Wheels and at Mission Hospital. She enjoyed travelling, and did so extensively all over the United States. She was an active and devoted member of Central Methodist Church in Asheville, which she attended regularly and ushered Sunday services. Kathy was a loving mother, meticulous homemaker and devoted wife and caretaker to her husband of 65 years.
A Memorial service will be held at Central Methodist Church at 10:00 AM on Wednesday, December 11, 2019.
The family will receive friends following the service with a reception in the Church Fellowship Hall.
In lieu of flowers, please consider contributions to the .
Condolences can be made to the family online at www.MadisonFH.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Dec. 6 to Dec. 8, 2019