Services
Groce Funeral Home
1401 Patton Avenue
Asheville, NC 28806
(828) 252-3535
Memorial service
Thursday, May 14, 2020
11:00 AM
Groce Funeral Home
1401 Patton Avenue
Asheville, NC 28806
View Map
Service
Thursday, May 14, 2020
Resources
More Obituaries for Kathryn Crout
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kathryn C. "Kitty" Crout

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kathryn C. "Kitty" Crout Obituary
Kathryn C. "Kitty" Crout

Arden - Kathryn C. "Kitty" Crout, 87, passed away Saturday, May 9, 2020, at CarePartners Solace Center.

Mrs. Crout was born in Greenville, SC to the late Andrew Battle Cosby and Kathryn Henderson Cosby. She attended Winthrop College and had worked as an accountant for a number of area businesses.

She enjoyed playing bridge, square dancing, water aerobics and traveling, especially to the coast.

Her family includes her husband of 67 years, Oris E. Crout; daughters, Grace Lunsford and Mary Gregg (Mike); son, Bill Crout (Lynne); grandchildren, Michael Buckner II, Benjamin Buckner, Brandon Lunsford, Rafe Conner, Russ Conner, Sloan Crout and Claire Crout; 14 great-grandchildren; and a brother, Tom Cosby (Betty). She was preceded in death by her sister, Curtis Smith.

A memorial service will be at 11:00 a.m. Thursday in the Patton Avenue chapel of Groce Funeral Home with Chaplain Bob Stacey officiating.

Due to COVID 19 restrictions, attendance will be limited to 50 persons.

Memorials may be made to the Francis Asbury United Methodist Church Welcome Table, Meals on Wheels, or Faith Fellowship at Ardenwoods.

The service will be live streamed to YouTube and to Facebook.com/GroceFH.

The online register is available at www.grocefuneralhome.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from May 9 to May 11, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kathryn's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Groce Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -