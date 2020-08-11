Kathryn H. Lee
Asheville - Kathryn H. Lee, 57, of Asheville, passed away at home on August 10, 2020.
Kathryn was born November 21, 1962 in Fort Bragg, NC to the late William and Elaine Hensley. She has lived in Asheville most of her life and worked for the US Postal Service.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her brother, Mark Allen Hensley.
Kathryn is survived by her daughter, Laura Lee Thorpe of Candler; sons, David Lee and Michael Lee of Asheville; sister, Gwendolyn Laws of Rutherfordton; brothers, William R. Hensley of Asheville and Dale W. Hensley of Burnsville; and grandchildren, Christian Connolly, Kairi Lee, Robert Thorpe and Joshua Thorpe.
A celebration of life service will be held Friday, August 14, 2020 at 2:00pm in the chapel of Harwood Home for Funerals.
Harwood Home for Funerals & Cremation Services is assisting the family. www.harwoodhomeforfunerals.com