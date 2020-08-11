1/1
Kathryn H. Lee
1962 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Kathryn's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Kathryn H. Lee

Asheville - Kathryn H. Lee, 57, of Asheville, passed away at home on August 10, 2020.

Kathryn was born November 21, 1962 in Fort Bragg, NC to the late William and Elaine Hensley. She has lived in Asheville most of her life and worked for the US Postal Service.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her brother, Mark Allen Hensley.

Kathryn is survived by her daughter, Laura Lee Thorpe of Candler; sons, David Lee and Michael Lee of Asheville; sister, Gwendolyn Laws of Rutherfordton; brothers, William R. Hensley of Asheville and Dale W. Hensley of Burnsville; and grandchildren, Christian Connolly, Kairi Lee, Robert Thorpe and Joshua Thorpe.

A celebration of life service will be held Friday, August 14, 2020 at 2:00pm in the chapel of Harwood Home for Funerals.

Harwood Home for Funerals & Cremation Services is assisting the family. www.harwoodhomeforfunerals.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Asheville Citizen-Times from Aug. 11 to Aug. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
14
Celebration of Life
02:00 PM
Harwood Home For Funerals
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Harwood Home For Funerals
208 W State St
Black Mountain, NC 28711
(828) 669-2977
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Harwood Home For Funerals

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved