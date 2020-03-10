|
Kathryn Pittman Rice
Asheville - Kathryn Pittman Rice was a woman of beauty. She was a model in the area for many years. She cultivated beauty in her home and in her children. On Tuesday, March 10, 2020, that pursuit of beauty ended as she was welcomed into the most beautiful home of all to dwell in the house of the Lord and to gaze upon the beauty of the Lord Psalm 27:4 ESV
Kathryn was born in Spruce Pine, NC to Earl and Hazel Pittman on October 2, 1929. She graduated from Cecil's Business College. She was married to Ronald Rice who preceded her in death. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by three brothers, Jimmy Pittman, Hubert Pittman, and Bobby Pittman. Surviving Kathryn are her three children, Alan Rice, Janet Jamison, and John Rice along with seven grandchildren and six great grandchildren.
A service of Death and Resurrection will be held at Anders Rice Funeral Home with Rev. Dr. Duke Ison presiding at 2 PM on Friday, March 13, 2020.
The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 PM Friday prior to services at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Givens Estates United Methodist Retirement Community, 2360 Sweeten Creek Road, Asheville, NC 28803.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Mar. 10 to Mar. 12, 2020