Services
Anders-Rice Funeral Home & Cremation Center
1428 Patton Ave
Asheville, NC 28806
(828) 254-3511
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 13, 2020
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Anders-Rice Funeral Home & Cremation Center
1428 Patton Ave
Asheville, NC 28806
View Map
Service
Friday, Mar. 13, 2020
2:00 PM
Anders-Rice Funeral Home & Cremation Center
1428 Patton Ave
Asheville, NC 28806
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Kathryn Rice
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kathryn Pittman Rice


1929 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kathryn Pittman Rice Obituary
Kathryn Pittman Rice

Asheville - Kathryn Pittman Rice was a woman of beauty. She was a model in the area for many years. She cultivated beauty in her home and in her children. On Tuesday, March 10, 2020, that pursuit of beauty ended as she was welcomed into the most beautiful home of all to dwell in the house of the Lord and to gaze upon the beauty of the Lord Psalm 27:4 ESV

Kathryn was born in Spruce Pine, NC to Earl and Hazel Pittman on October 2, 1929. She graduated from Cecil's Business College. She was married to Ronald Rice who preceded her in death. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by three brothers, Jimmy Pittman, Hubert Pittman, and Bobby Pittman. Surviving Kathryn are her three children, Alan Rice, Janet Jamison, and John Rice along with seven grandchildren and six great grandchildren.

A service of Death and Resurrection will be held at Anders Rice Funeral Home with Rev. Dr. Duke Ison presiding at 2 PM on Friday, March 13, 2020.

The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 PM Friday prior to services at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Givens Estates United Methodist Retirement Community, 2360 Sweeten Creek Road, Asheville, NC 28803.

To sign Mrs. Rice's guestbook online, please go to www.andersrice.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Mar. 10 to Mar. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kathryn's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -