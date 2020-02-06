Services
Beam Funeral Service
2170 Rutherford Rd
Marion, NC 28752
(828) 559-8111
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020
2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Solid Rock Free Will Baptist Church
7856 Hwy 226 South
Nebo, NC
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020
3:00 PM
Solid Rock Free Will Baptist Church
7856 Hwy 226 South
Nebo, NC
Kathy Bradley Greene


1960 - 2020
Kathy Bradley Greene Obituary
Kathy Bradley Greene

Marion - Kathy Bradley Greene, age 59, of Marion, North Carolina, departed to be with her Lord and Savior on Tuesday, February 04, 2020 at CarePartners Hospice Solace Center in Asheville following a courageous battle with cancer.

A celebration of Kathy's life will be held on Sunday, February 09, 2020 at 3:00 p.m. at Solid Rock Free Will Baptist Church, 7856 Hwy 226 South in Nebo. The family will receive friends from 2:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m., prior to the service, at the church.

Beam Funeral Service & Crematory is assisting the Greene family. For further information and/or to sign the online guestbook, please visit our website,www.beamfuneralservice.com , or by calling (828) 559-8111.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Feb. 6 to Feb. 7, 2020
