Kathy Gerringer
Asheville - Ethel Katherine "Kathy" Rice Gerringer, 69, passed away Sunday, September 27, 2020 at the Care Partners Hospice John F. Keever, Jr. Solace Center.
A lifelong resident of Buncombe County, Mrs. Gerringer had worked to obtain her degree in Paralegal studies, worked as a CNA, and finished her working career in the dry cleaning business. She will be remembered as a loving person who had an avid passion for reading.
Mrs. Gerringer was the daughter of the late Lewis Harry Rice, Sr. and Thelma Davis Rice. She was also preceded in death by a brother, William David Rice.
Surviving are her daughters: Alethia "Lisa" Gerringer Raplee, April Gerringer Cole, and Amanda Gerringer Camby; grandchildren: Gary Wayne Simpson, Jr., Jesse Lee Raplee, William Joseph "Joey" Banks, and Justin Lee Banks; great-granddaughter, Ezmee Leigh Raplee; sister, Judy Whitted; brothers: Lewis Harry Rice, Jr. and wife Deborah and Johnny Rice and wife Annie; and several nieces and nephews.
Graveside services will be held at 2:00 PM Saturday, October 3 at Flint Hill Cemetery, located at the corner of Flint Hill Road and Panther Branch in Weaverville, with the Rev. Andrew Sluder officiating.
The family will receive friends following the services at the cemetery.
To sign Mrs. Gerringer's guestbook online, please go to www.andersrice.com