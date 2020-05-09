Services
West Funeral Home
17 Merrimon Avenue
Weaverville, NC 28787
(828) 645-3011
Visitation
Monday, May 11, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
West Funeral Home
17 Merrimon Avenue
Weaverville, NC 28787
View Map
Burial
Private
To be announced at a later date
Mt. Bethel Baptist Church Cemetery
Funeral service
Private
Pleasant Hill Baptist Church
754 Aiken Rd.
Asheville, NC
Resources
More Obituaries for Kathy Massey
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kathy Lynn Rice Massey


1960 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kathy Lynn Rice Massey Obituary
Kathy Lynn Rice Massey

Weaverville - Kathy Lynn Rice Massey, age 59, of Weaverville, went home to be with God on Friday, May 8, 2020.

"Peanut", as she was lovingly called by her family and friends, was born June 28, 1960 in Buncombe County where she lived all of her life; to the late Paul V. and Emma Jean Pike Rice. She was a member of Mt. Bethel Freewill Baptist Church and retired from the Human Resources department with the City of Asheville. A loving wife and mother, Peanut is celebrating this Mother's Day in Heaven with her Mom, Emma and her beloved daughter, the light of her life, Amanda Lynne Massey.

Surviving are her best friend and husband of 40 years, Gary Massey; sister, Sheila Pike and husband Michael; brother, Danny Rice and wife Karen; mother-in-law, Geneva Massey; sister-in-law, Kathy Hendren and husband Barry; brother-in-law, Jimmy Massey and wife Marsha; God-daughter, Amanda Oakes Ponder and her husband Andy and their children who were Kathy's grand-loves, Davis and Emma; nieces and nephews, Brett Rice Henderson, Justin and Jared Pike, Brandon Riddle, Jeremy Massey, Christen Massey Lucas, Brittany Murray, Jordan Massey and Ashley Hendren.

Kathy's funeral service with her family will be held at 2:30 p.m., Tuesday, May 12, 2020, in Pleasant Hill Baptist Church, 754 Aiken Rd., Asheville, NC, where her friends are invited to join the service in the parking lot of the church listening on FM radio station 87.7. Rev. Keith Watkins and Rev. Wesley Pike will officiate.

Private burial will follow in Mt. Bethel Baptist Church Cemetery, Weaverville.

The family will greet friends from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., Monday, May 11, 2020 in a drive-through visitation at West Funeral Home, 17 Merrimon Ave, Weaverville. Attendees will be guided through the process as they arrive.

Those desiring to make a memorial contribution are encouraged to consider , Memorial Giving, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis TN 38105.

For those who desire, condolences may be offered to the family under Mrs. Massey's obituary at www.WestFamilyFuneralServices.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from May 9 to May 10, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kathy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -