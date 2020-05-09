|
Kathy Lynn Rice Massey
Weaverville - Kathy Lynn Rice Massey, age 59, of Weaverville, went home to be with God on Friday, May 8, 2020.
"Peanut", as she was lovingly called by her family and friends, was born June 28, 1960 in Buncombe County where she lived all of her life; to the late Paul V. and Emma Jean Pike Rice. She was a member of Mt. Bethel Freewill Baptist Church and retired from the Human Resources department with the City of Asheville. A loving wife and mother, Peanut is celebrating this Mother's Day in Heaven with her Mom, Emma and her beloved daughter, the light of her life, Amanda Lynne Massey.
Surviving are her best friend and husband of 40 years, Gary Massey; sister, Sheila Pike and husband Michael; brother, Danny Rice and wife Karen; mother-in-law, Geneva Massey; sister-in-law, Kathy Hendren and husband Barry; brother-in-law, Jimmy Massey and wife Marsha; God-daughter, Amanda Oakes Ponder and her husband Andy and their children who were Kathy's grand-loves, Davis and Emma; nieces and nephews, Brett Rice Henderson, Justin and Jared Pike, Brandon Riddle, Jeremy Massey, Christen Massey Lucas, Brittany Murray, Jordan Massey and Ashley Hendren.
Kathy's funeral service with her family will be held at 2:30 p.m., Tuesday, May 12, 2020, in Pleasant Hill Baptist Church, 754 Aiken Rd., Asheville, NC, where her friends are invited to join the service in the parking lot of the church listening on FM radio station 87.7. Rev. Keith Watkins and Rev. Wesley Pike will officiate.
Private burial will follow in Mt. Bethel Baptist Church Cemetery, Weaverville.
The family will greet friends from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., Monday, May 11, 2020 in a drive-through visitation at West Funeral Home, 17 Merrimon Ave, Weaverville. Attendees will be guided through the process as they arrive.
Those desiring to make a memorial contribution are encouraged to consider , Memorial Giving, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis TN 38105.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from May 9 to May 10, 2020